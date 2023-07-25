StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LGL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

