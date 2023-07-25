StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LGL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.