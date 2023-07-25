StockNews.com Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

NASDAQ SP opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after buying an additional 110,376 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

