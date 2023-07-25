StockNews.com Downgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSGX. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. 80,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

