StockNews.com Downgrades The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSGX. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.
The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. 80,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $82.02.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
