StockNews.com Downgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Hold

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WIX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.79. 605,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,588. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wix.com by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 253,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 13,352.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 853,615 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.