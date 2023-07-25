StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush cut IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.22.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $757,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,640,840. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $17,950,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

