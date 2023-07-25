StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $36.99 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.