Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Stratasys Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.72.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
