Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

About Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 42.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 160.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 78,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

