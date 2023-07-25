The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Sell

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

