Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 3.1%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 25,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 160,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

