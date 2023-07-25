Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.66. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.07 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
