Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.15.

TRV opened at $174.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.08. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

