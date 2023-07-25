Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Treatt Stock Performance

TTTRF opened at C$7.25 on Friday. Treatt has a 1-year low of C$7.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.83.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

