Truist Financial Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $40.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of B stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 386.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

