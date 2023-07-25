Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.18.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $34.34 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,405,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,560,000 after acquiring an additional 419,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

