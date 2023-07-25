Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning Purchases 200,000 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,851,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,412,662.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 3,494,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,132. The company has a market cap of $214.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
