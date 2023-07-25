Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning Purchases 200,000 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,851,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,412,662.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 3,494,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,132. The company has a market cap of $214.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

