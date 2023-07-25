Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Viad Price Performance

Viad stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,923. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $581.16 million, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Insider Transactions at Viad

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.25. Viad had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viad will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,707.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Viad in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viad by 733.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

