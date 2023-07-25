Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.10 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.00.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

VWE stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.48 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 42,300 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Chairman Patrick A. Roney bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani bought 42,300 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 159,343 shares of company stock worth $187,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vintage Wine Estates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Further Reading

