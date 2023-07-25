Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $33.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Vistra Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VST opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -105.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,716,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

