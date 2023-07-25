WAXE Price Reaches $57.38 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, WAXE has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $801,775.69 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $57.38 or 0.00197191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more."

