WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $55.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00305536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003408 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

