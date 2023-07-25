XRP (XRP) One Day Volume Reaches $2.25 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion and $2.25 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001358 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008799 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,580,106 coins and its circulating supply is 52,664,942,014 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
