Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Shares Up 0.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AUY) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$7.89. 23,617,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,101% from the average session volume of 1,967,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Free Report)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.