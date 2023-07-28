173,299 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 173,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,026,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 9.7% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.46. 7,590,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.