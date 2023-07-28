30,000 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

TJX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,604. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

