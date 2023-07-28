3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

