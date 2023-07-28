4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock.
4GLOBAL Trading Up 10.7 %
LON:4GBL traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 48,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563. 4GLOBAL has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The company has a market cap of £17.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
4GLOBAL Company Profile
