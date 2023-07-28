4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

4GLOBAL Trading Up 10.7 %

LON:4GBL traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 48,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563. 4GLOBAL has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.90). The company has a market cap of £17.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -609.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Get 4GLOBAL alerts:

4GLOBAL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

4GLOBAL plc operates as a data, services, and software company, focuses on sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activities worldwide. The company operates Sport Intelligence, a platform that provides data, software, and services to governments, cities and local authorities, sporting federations, and activity providers for use in evidence-based decision making and predictive modelling; and DataHub, a proprietary data and software solution that convert data into actionable insight, which enables clients to promote sports participation to reduce physical inactivity, and to achieve economic, social, and healthcare outcomes.

Receive News & Ratings for 4GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.