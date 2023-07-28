7,433 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 929,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.72. 183,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.