9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IEI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 1,165,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,411. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average of $117.10.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
