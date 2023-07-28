9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 717 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

CSCO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $52.09. 27,247,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,694,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

