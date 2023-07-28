9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,631,420,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 118,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

