9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 948,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

