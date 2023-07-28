9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $12.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $425.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,143,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

