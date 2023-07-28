9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,580 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,510,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867,090. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

