9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,118,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

GE stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.39. 4,460,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

