9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period.

Shares of ARDC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.73. 83,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,420. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

