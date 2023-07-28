Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Trading Down 0.5%

Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.82 ($22.02) and last traded at €20.00 ($22.22). Approximately 40,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.10 ($22.33).

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Adtran Networks Company Profile

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

