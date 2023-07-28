Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.57.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after buying an additional 2,448,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.