Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 572 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PFE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,297,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200,674. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

