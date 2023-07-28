AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,913 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,275,000 after acquiring an additional 303,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.7851 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

