AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1,083.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,663 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $97,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $124.88. 907,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,210. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.73.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

