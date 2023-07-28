AGF Management Ltd. Buys 124,389 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,389 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Cameco worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $72,843,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after buying an additional 2,758,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,644,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $33.76. 1,834,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,792. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

