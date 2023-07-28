AGF Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 75,000 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE H traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.