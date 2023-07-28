AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $186,330,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.90. 1,674,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,340. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

