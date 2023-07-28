AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $64,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,101,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.31. 288,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

