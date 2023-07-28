AGF Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2,439.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of FMC worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 416,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,541. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

