AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of Albemarle worth $166,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,871,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.97 and its 200 day moving average is $225.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

