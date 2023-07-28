AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,794 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 2.8% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Marathon Petroleum worth $415,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.26. 1,638,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,040. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

