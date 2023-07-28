AGF Management Ltd. Has $189.70 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 1.3% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $189,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

RJF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $109.21. 444,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,479. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

