AGF Management Ltd. Has $79.08 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Jacobs Solutions worth $79,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

