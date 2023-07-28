AGF Management Ltd. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,192,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $107,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,339 shares of company stock worth $2,666,528. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

SLB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.